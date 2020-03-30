Tanya Sam Doubles Down On Why She Doesn’t Want To Be A RHOA Peachholder – Fans Understand Why

Although she’s had a pretty prominent storyline this season on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Tanya Sam is not a peachholder. To much surprise, she’d like to keep it that way.

Tanya is without a doubt a breath of fresh air to the Atlanta franchise. Her positive attitude and ability to get along with all the ladies is what made fans fall for her.

As many people are demanding to see more of her, Sam took to Instagram Live to explain why she’s fine right where she is.

‘I kind of love being the friend to the show, it’s really the best of both worlds. I have autonomy. No one can tell me like when you have to show up, for what. I can still travel so I kind of like it. I get to host trips. I get to travel and when I have to work I can go, ‘Sorry guys, I can’t show up for eight hours of taping today because I have to work.”

Tanya doesn’t need the money that the show brings in either. The former nurse turned tech mogul serves as the Director of Partnerships at TechSquare Labs in Atlanta.

There are some fans who wish she would reconsider because they love seeing her on the show. However, there were many who understood why she chooses to have one foot in and out.

Freeishmedia reposted the clip from her live stream.

One fan commented: ‘Basically this isn’t the first or last check and she don’t NEED a peach. Yes Tanya!’

Another added: ‘Cause listen Tanya is has tech business coin😂 this reality shit is a hobby for her not a career.’

‘I love her energy! Tanya comes and shows her fashions, blesses everyone with her positivity and then leaves like ok byyyyyeee,’ complimented one social media user.

Do you think Tanya should become a full-time cast member?



