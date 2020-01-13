tanhaji-vs-chhapaak-3-day-box-office-collection:-deepika-padukone-film-fails-to-earn-even-30%-of-ajay-movie

Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit













Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji has concluded the first weekend with a brilliant collection at the Indian box office. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak ended up with an average business in three days.

Both the movie had a very good amount of hype, promotion, curiosity and expectations, before their release. Tanhaji was a treat meant for both class and mass audience, whereas Chhapaak was meant for multiplexes. The distributors booked cinema halls in various cinema halls based on their potentials.

The screen count of Tanhaji was 54 percent higher that of Chhapaak. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on January 10, “#Tanhaji screen count… #India: 3880 [2D and 3D formats; #Hindi and #Marathi versions] #Overseas: 660 Worldwide total: 4540 screens #Chhapaak screen count… #India: 1700 #Overseas: 460 Worldwide total: 2160 screens.”

Chhapaak, Tanhaji

#BoycottChhappak trended on social media throughout weekend

Until Deepika Padukone’s visit to the JNU in Delhi, everyone in the film industry thought both of them will be hits at the box office. But many of them did not have the same opinion or prediction about their prospects, post her support to the JNU students, which caused a lot of damage to the film.

The right-wing activists started trolling Deepika Padukone and call for boycotting her movie Chhapaak. This led to the #BoycottChhappak trending on social media throughout the weekend. The trend created an atmosphere of patriotic and nationalist sentiment, which apparently boosted the collection on Tanhaji. This sentiment had an adverse effect on the other movie.

Ajay Devgn, Kajol as Tanhaji and wife SavitribaiInstagram

Tanhaji started on a decent note on Friday, while Chhapaak had an average opening at the domestic box office. Both the movies won the hearts of filmgoers and a strong word of mouth boosted their collection over the weekend. But since its opening was low, the collection of the Meghna Gulzar-directed film is not up to the expected mark. It is not even 30 percent of what Tanhaji collected.

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji has collected Rs 61.75 crore net at the Indian box office on the first weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Tanhaji has a heroic weekend… Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on Day 2 and 3… Sets BO on on Day 3… #Maharashtra is exceptional… Other circuits witness big turnaround on Day 2 and 3… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.08 cr. Total: ₹ 61.75 cr. #India biz.”

ChhapaakTwitter

Chhapaak has collected Rs 19.02 crore net at the domestic box office in the first weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Chhapaak sees day-wise growth, but the weekend trending is good, not great… Collects well at premium multiplexes of urban sectors mainly… Needs to trend well on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total… Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr. Total: ₹ 19.02 cr. #India biz.”