Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior movie review: Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar shine in this magnum opus

Director: Om Raut

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan

Ajay Devgan’s far sighted and biggest project, Tanhaji: The Unsung warrior has been released today and the film talks about the biggest battle that Marathas who fought for their land in 1970. The grand set with 3D effects and CGI has made the periodic drama into a futuristic scientific film. Though the efforts put in by each and every actor is commendable but there are places we see just couldn’t get over the over glorifying acts shown by the makers for Tanhaji.

Storyline

The magnum opus opens with Maratha warrior, Tanhaji Malusare, who is close to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s and also a notable military leader. As we move ahead we see that the film throws light upon the famous Battle of Sinhagad which was fought in 1970. As per the narrative Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Sharad Kelkar) under the Treaty of Purandar surrendered 23 forts to Aurangzeb (Luke Kenny), including the Kondhana (now called Sinhagad). Rajmata Jijabai (Padmavati Rao) took an oath that she would walk bare feet until the fort is recaptured by Marathas. The war intensifies between Udaybhan, Aurangzeb and Tanhaji, Shivaji Maharaj. The crux of the story is how Tanhaji and his troupe fight against all odds to get the land, and supporting him is Tanhaji’s side Savitri Bai (Kajol). What happens next we all are aware of, but what makes us root for this majestic periodic drama is the way the story has been told in a visually appealing manner.

Performance

Ajay Devgn nails it as a braveheart warrior Tanhaji. He gives us major patriotic feel and the way he mouths dialogues are whistle worthy.

Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj is an apt choice for the role. He looks, talks and walks the way Maharaj must have done. His war scenes yet calmness on his face makes us believe Sharad is an immensely fine actor.

Kajol as Tanhaji’s strong and supportive wife, Savitribai, makes her presence felt, her diction and poise and emotions are well crafted.

Saif as Udaybhan overpowers; he brings out the brutality that is required, he dwells deep into the role leaving us wanting to see his act more.

Luke Kenny as Aurangzeb has a meaty role and its unbelievable that he transformed himself into a warrior. He too picked up his dialect efficiently.

Every actor and supporting actor in the film has been crafted well and given the required screen time. Being a periodic drama the film has justified their dialect and characters depending on the screen time.

Positive

Director Om Raut in his debut film has done a commendable job with his fine storytelling and the generous use of CGI, and effects use for editing to make it looks sharp. The narrative is colorful and brilliant, which is indeed a treat for our eyes.

Action sequences directed by Ramazan Bulut are mindblowing be it horse riding or sword fighting. It’s done skillfully and asthetically. The costumes match with the era. The music, dialogue and dialect of Ajay and Kajol too make us believe the hard work is put by every actor.

Negative

There are certain action sequences which we feel could have been cut down and music that could have been less lengthy.

Verdict

Rest, Tanhaji is a must-watch for everyone. You will get an insight into the history and in-depth information of the war which history textbooks have missed.