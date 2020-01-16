tanhaji:-the-unsung-warrior-crosses-rs-100-cr-at-domestic-box-office,-lifetime-collection-of-ajay-devgn’s-previous-hits

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the 100th film of Ajay Devgn’s career, has entered the Rs 100 crore club. In just six days since its release, the historical drama managed to make Rs 107.68 crore. Tanhaji made Rs 15.28 crore on Tuesday as the earnings were boosted by the partial holiday of Makar Sakranti. On Wednesday, the film made Rs 16.72 crore.

Bollywood Hungama notes Tanhaji has surpassed the lifetime collection of Devgn’s previous films — De De Pyaar De (2019) and Raid (2018). For Saif Ali Khan, who plays antagonist Uday Bhan Singh, Tanhaji earnings are higher than his last commercial hit Race 2 (2013).

Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Image from Twitter @taranadarsh

Trade analysts expect the film to soon cross the Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Here are the latest box office figures

#Tanhaji is 💯 NOT OUT… Day 6 is higher than Day 1, 4 and 5… Terrific trending on weekdays indicates the power of solid content… Speeding towards ₹ 150 cr… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr. Total: ₹ 107.68 cr. #India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2020

The Uttar Pradesh government recently declared the film tax-free in the state. The announcement was made by the official Twitter account of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office. The tweet thread further stated the tax-free status will encourage more people to watch the inspirational story of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s commander.

Devgn plays Maratha warrior Subedar Tanaji Malusare in the Om Raut directorial, which charts the heroic character’s journey through the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD.

Tanhaji sees Kajol reunite with Devgn on screen after over a decade. She is seen as the Maratha warrior’s wife Savitribai. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul G in supporting roles.

In an interview with Firstpost, Kajol spoke about working with Devgn once again. “We have done many films together so it wasn’t something very different working with him now. But it was very comfortable and very convenient because we used to travel to work at the same time and go carpooling. It felt like home,” she said. She added it was good to have him as a co-actor because he always gave useful advice and input.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 12: 27: 33 IST