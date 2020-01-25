tanhaji:-the-unsung-warrior,-ajay-devgn,-saif-ali-khan’s-period-drama,-crosses-rs-200-cr-mark-in-3-weeks

Ajay Devgn’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior refuses to slow down at the box office. After surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark on the sixth day of its release, the film has now entered Rs 200 crore club after three weeks. The film’s current collection stands at Rs 202.83 cr, after earning Rs 5.38 crore on Friday.

According to trade analysts, Tanhaji‘s dominance over the theatres in Mumbai has affected the performance of the fresh releases of the week, Panga and Street Dancer 3D.

Bollywood Hungama notes Tanhaji has surpassed the lifetime collection of Devgn’s previous films — De De Pyaar De (2019) and Raid (2018). For Saif Ali Khan, who plays antagonist Uday Bhan Singh, Tanhaji earnings are higher than his last commercial hit Race 2 (2013).

Check out the current box office figure of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior here

The film is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s trusted lieutenant Tanaji Malusare, who played a pivotal role in capturing the Kondana fort, now known as Sinhagad Fort located near Pune.

Tanhaji sees Kajol reunite with Devgn on screen after over a decade. She is seen as the Maratha warrior’s wife Savitribai. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul G in supporting roles.

After Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was recently made tax-free in Maharashtra.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2020 12: 38: 53 IST