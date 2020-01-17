tanhaji:-the-unsing-warrior,-ajay-devgn-and-saif-ali-khan’s-historical-drama,-makes-rs-118.91-cr-in-opening-week

After sailing past the Rs 100 crore mark on its sixth day of release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior made Rs 11.23 crore on Thursday, taking the sum total of its first-week collection to Rs 118.91 crore.

Tanhaji, which marks the 100th film of Ajay Devgn’s career, has surpassed the lifetime collections of his previous movies — De De Pyaar De (2019) and Raid (2018), reports Bollywood Hungama.

As for Saif Ali Khan, who essays the part of the antagonist Uday Bhan Singh, Tanhaji earnings are higher than those of his last commercial hit Race 2 (2013).

Trade analysts have stated the film has been trending exceptionally well in Maharashtra, and is soon expected to enter the Rs 150-crore club.

Check out the latest box office figures of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The film was recently made tax-free in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted the tax-free status will encourage more people to watch the inspirational story of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s commander.

Devgn plays Maratha warrior Subedar Tanaji Malusare in the Om Raut directorial, which charts the heroic character’s journey through the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD.

Tanhaji sees Kajol reunite with Devgn on screen after over a decade. She is seen as the Maratha warrior’s wife Savitribai. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul G in key roles.

Chhapaak, the Meghna Gulzar directorial, which released alongside Tanhaji on 10 January, has not had a similar fate at the box office. As per reports, the Deepika Padukone-starrer has made Rs 28.38 crore in the first week of its release.

Updated Date: Jan 17, 2020 12: 37: 04 IST