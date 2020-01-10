Tanhaji review and rating by critics: Ajay Devgn – Kajol’s film impresses some, disappoints some

Highlights of Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho













Ajay Devgn’s most ambitious film till date – Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – traces the life of the fierce Maratha warrior, Tanhaji Mausare, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s closest aide. Kajol is seen playing the role of Ajay Devgn’s wife, Savitribai in the film. Apart from being a 3D film, it is also releasing in Marathi. While the film has impressed many critics on one hand, on the other, many critics were left disappointed by the film.

NDTV went with 2.5 stars out of 5: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, written by long-time Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborator Prakash Kapadia with Om Raut, foists a terribly dull voice-over on the audience to guide it through a distorted history lesson. On the positive side, for a swords-and-spears costume drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is pretty crisp. The performances breathe some life into the proceedings when the show threatens to turn overly stuffy.

India Today went with 2.5 stars out of 5: By showing a human being with extraordinary capabilities by exaggerating his qualities, to the point of making him unbelievably superhuman, the makers lose an opportunity. The good things about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are its cinematography and story-telling. Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero is a weak attempt to glorify the Maratha warrior.

News 18 went with 3.5 stars out of 5: Tanhaji might look one-dimensional at points as Raut’s version of the crucial Battle of Sinhagad is one hell of an ode to Tanaji’s bravery and refuses to go beyond certain thresholds. However, even if it’s over the top in creating larger than life heroes and villains, it’s very engaging. The delightfully planned battle scenes, coupled with inspired camera movements, are good enough to sustain your interest.

Indian Express went with 2 stars out of 5: Just the film for those who long for a simplistic, dressed-up slice of the past.

TOI went with 4 stars out of 5: ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ scores on various counts — superior performances, powerful action, visual impact, and most of all, it unfolds a story from the pages of history that deserved to be told, with just this kind of intensity, passion and vigour.

Pinkvilla went with 4 stars out of 5: Tanhaji is a visual treat and showcases the life of the warrior who believes that nothing is above Swaraj. The film fires from all cylinders. The entire team of Tanhaji needs a mention whether it’s the story, script, cinematography, production design, costume design, background score and music.