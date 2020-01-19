tanhaji-box-office-collection:-its-9th-day-business-bigger-than-its-opening-day-earnings

Passenger drying his shoes under air vent













Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Tanaji) has continued to storm the box office in the second week too. In fact, its ninth-day business is much bigger than its opening day collection.

Despite clashing with Sankranti releases, Tanhaji collected Rs 118.91 crore net at the Indian box office in the first week. The movie did not have any big-ticket release to compete with it in its second week. Hence, trade analysts predicted that the Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer would continue to keep the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters in the domestic market.

As predicted, Tanhaji remained strong and collected Rs 10.06 crore net at the Indian box office on its eight-day. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Tanhaji emerges a big favourite of moviegoers… Maintains a strong grip on [second] Fri… Strong chance of hitting ₹ 200 cr, if it maintains the rhythm… #Maharashtra record run continues… Big growth on the cards… [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr. Total: ₹ 128.97 cr. #India biz.”

The Om Raut-directed period action film surprised everyone in the film industry, by showing 60.36 percent in its collection its second Saturday. Tanhaji collected Rs 16.36 crore net at the domestic box office on its ninth day. Its India total stands at Rs 145.33 crore net. Its business is bigger than its first-day collection.

Trade pundits predict that Tanhaji would surpass Rs 175 crore mark in the domestic market by the end of its second week. The trade analyst tweeted, “#Tanhaji is a one-horse race… Biz jumps again… Day 9 higher than Day 1 [₹ 15.10 cr]… Trending better than #GoodNewwz in *Weekend 2*… Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [Day 10], ₹ 175 cr on weekdays… [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr. Total: ₹ 145.33 cr. #India biz.”

Tanhaji is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. The film depicts Tanhaji’s attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore.