tanhaji-box-office-collection:-ajay-devgn’s-historical-drama-on-maratha-warrior-makes-75.68-cr-in-four-days

Cash registers have not stopped ringing ever since the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Despite competition from Chhapaak, Darbar, and holdover films, the historical drama has made Rs 75.68 crore in four days. Tanhaji earned Rs 26.08 crore on Sunday (12 January), followed by Rs 13.75 crore on Monday.
A still from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Trade analysts note while there was a drop in earnings on Monday as it was a weekday, the film still managed to generate revenue in double digits. Box Office India writes Tanhaji is popular in Gujarat as well as Mumbai city. North India is also expected to show a jump in collections.
Here are the box office figures
#Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4… Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays… Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 75.68 cr. #India biz. 👍👍👍
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2020
Featuring Ajay Devgn as Maratha warrior Subedar Tanaji Malusare, the Om Raut directorial charts the heroic character’s journey through the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD.
Saif Ali Khan plays the role of antagonist Udaybhan Singh in the film. In an interview with Mid-Day, Khan spoke about his role, “Udaybhan is insanely wicked. He is like Joker from the Batman movies. He is a great warrior and is smart but he is also unhinged because of the episodes that have happened to him in the past. The idea was to show the character as crazy yet lucid.”
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior sees Kajol reunite with Devgn onscreen after over a decade. She is seen as the Maratha warrior’s wife Savitribai. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul G in supporting roles.
Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 12: 48: 50 IST
