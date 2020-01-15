tanhaji-box-office-collection:-ajay-devgn,-kajol’s-film-expected-to-cross-rs-100-cr-mark-on-sixth-day

Ajay Devgn and Kajol-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has only seen a rise in earnings ever since its release on 10 January, alongside Chhapaak and Darbar. The film made Rs 13.75 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 15.28 crore on Tuesday. The current domestic box office collection stands at Rs 90.96 crore.

Trade analysts expect the historical drama to easily slide past the Rs 100 crore mark on its sixth day at cinemas. Day 6 earnings have been higher than what the film made on its opening day.

Ajay Devgn in and as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Image from Twitter @taranadarsh

Here are the box office figures

#Tanhaji is unshakable… Solid trending on weekdays… Day 5 is higher than Day 1 and 4… Eclipses biz of *all#Hindi films… Will cross ₹ 💯 cr today [Wed; 15 Jan]… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr. Total: ₹ 90.96 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2020

Featuring Ajay Devgn as Maratha warrior Subedar Tanaji Malusare, the Om Raut directorial charts the heroic character’s journey through the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior sees Kajol reunite with Devgn onscreen after over a decade. She is seen as the Maratha warrior’s wife Savitribai. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul G in supporting roles.

In an interview with Firstpost, Kajol, who played Tanaji’s wife Savitribai, spoke about working with Devgn once again. We have done many films together so it wasn’t something very different working with him now. But it was very comfortable and very convenient because we used to travel to work at the same time and go carpooling. It felt like home,” she said. She added it was good to have him as a co-actor because he always gave useful advice and input.

