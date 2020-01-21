tana-mongeau-thanks-vidcon-for-‘welcoming-her-back’-after-infamous-tanacon-disaster

Tana Mongeau has thanked VidCon for welcoming her back after her disastrous TanaCon event.

The YouTube star, who has been announced on the lineup for the second ever VidCon London, took to social media to open up about being invited back.

‘Wait so yeah!!! Vidcon London. i found out i could actually attend less than 12 hours ago and am definitely in shock… something i never thought i’d be able to do in America let alone London,’ she wrote.

‘Thank you guys for another mind blowing opportunity like this & welcoming my growth.’

The YouTuber added: ‘Can’t wait to hug all of you in London, and celebrate some really special stuff with you. Thank you @VidCon for not only welcoming me back once but twice.’

While Tana attended last year’s event in the US, this will be her first time at the UK version.

Fans are hyped after the announcement, with one writing: ‘This actually made me so emotional omg i’m so proud of you tana. seeing you last year during vidcon was so much fun and you were so excited to be invited back and now you’re going to vidcon london you’ve come so far’.

‘London has missed you!!’ another told her.

Tana was forced to apologise in 2018 after she was banned from Vidcon and hosted her own rival event TanaCon down the road on the same weekend.

The festival was cancelled on the second day after 15,000 unregistered guests showed up at the Anaheim event.

She later took to Twitter to apologise in a lengthy statement.

‘My intentions with Tanacon were incredibly pure & I truly thought that I had everything on lock,’ she wrote. ‘I was told a lot that didn’t end up happening.

‘I was truly under the impression that we were selling to capacity & took it as far as speaking with several ppl very high up at marriott but to be real- I didn’t expect that many people to show up outside. which in hindsight was dumb as f.’

She added: ‘I am so grateful that the beginning of tanacon was incredible inside. inclusivity, people meeting their favs, etc. but that doesn’t excuse what was happening outside. which is why we shut it down.

‘I am heartbroken to have postponed today however I would’ve been more heartbroken if I let that security mess continue. thank you to everyone who supported me & my movement of the creators having a voice & meeting your favs for free.

‘But I truly apologize for not executing it better. planning a convention for the first time in a few months was the most impulsive thing I’ve ever done. but I don’t want to give up & am not negating anything I said previously. if I were to give up- that would be everything I’m against & letting the big corporations win…’

Tana went on to say that she ‘refused to give up’ on the idea of the convention, with Shane Dawson later uploading his series The Truth About TanaCon.





