‘Tamron Hall’ To Return to Television With Coronavirus-Related Original Segments

Posted by — March 28, 2020 in News Leave a reply
‘tamron-hall’-to-return-to-television-with-coronavirus-related-original-segments

After late-night talk shows one by one returned to TV with episodes taped at home, the lights are also starting to turn on for daytime talkers that had give dark over the coronavirus crisis.
Beginning Monday, March 30, freshman syndicated talk show Tamron Hall will return with new segments originating from her home. This new content, focused on the latest news surrounding COVID-19, will be followed by encore segments from previous episodes.
Like all other TV production, Tamron Hall shut down production two weeks ago amid escalating coronavirus pandemic. The Disney-produced and distributed program which has been renewed for a second season, recently changed showrunners, with Candi Carter taking over for Talia Parkinson-Jones.

You May Also Like

ant-and-dec-host-saturday-night-takeaway-from-their-own-homes

🔥Ant and Dec host Saturday Night Takeaway from their own homes🔥

commish’s-classics:-the-moves-that-set-up-freese’s-game-6-magic

🔥Commish’s Classics: The moves that set up Freese’s Game 6 magic🔥

michigan-records-111-covid-19-deaths,-4,650-cases

Michigan records 111 COVID-19 deaths, 4,650 cases

infant-among-13-new-covid-19-deaths-in-illinois;-nearly-3,500-cases-reported

Infant among 13 new COVID-19 deaths in Illinois; Nearly 3,500 cases reported

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *