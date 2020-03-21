tamron-hall-shows-off-her-toned-abs-as-she-is-nearing-50-in-new-photos,-but-she-is-no-match-for-flawless-angela-bassett-who-is-ageless

Tamron Hall proved age is nothing but a number, as the 49-year-old talk show hostess took to Instagram recently to show off her amazing looks with a new stunning photograph together with Angela Bassett.

Hall looked very chic in her outfit that consisted of a short sweater in a light purple shade and white pencil skirt that accentuated her toned waist and reached to her calves.

The reporter and mom of one accessorized her attire with silver sandals that suited the light motives on her top perfectly, and besides, she wore elegant hoop earrings that put a highlight on her short haircut. On her left hand, Hall wore a square hand watch, as well as a shining ring and bracelet.

The television host’s makeup was simple but elegant, as her eyes were highlighted with dark shades, and she opted for a pink lipstick.

Hall captioned her post by joking, “A 61-year-old and a 49-year-old walk into a room looking for trouble lol,” and explained that the actress was going to appear in the next episode of her show.

The two of them were set to discuss topics like life, work, and age. Meanwhile, Bassett also looked younger than her real age, and the What’s Love Got to Do with It star looked incredible in a bright yellow suit that revealed some of her cleavage.

She also kept her accessories and makeup to the minimum, and the only visible jewelry on her was a pair of long earrings.

One fan said: “😍😍😍Tamaron, that skirt is the life🔥🔥I love Angela Bassett. she is my all-time favorite actress!”

This backer stated: “Lovely ladies, lovely photo!.👌💜💜”

Hall recently made this announcement due to coronavirus: “#tamcam We’ve halted production of @tamronhallshow as a precaution to keep the team and their families safe. Tonight I will be reporting for ABC news part of an incredible team of journalists working to help all of us understand this crisis. Please be safe, tale care of each other, and I look forward to our show resuming at the appropriate time #tamfam.”

Hall is really showing more of her personality this time around.



