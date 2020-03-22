tamron-hall-posts-a-new-picture-of-her-gorgeous-mother,-mary-newton;-and-fans-are-very-confused-for-this-reason

Mary Newton, who is Tamron Hall’s stunning mother, is celebrating an incredible milestone, but none of her fans believe her.

The TV host took to social media, where she shared a sweet photo of her mom on her 70th birthday. In the snapshot, Mary is standing in front of a giant bouquet of flowers with a huge smile.

The Texan reporter had this caption for the post: “I wish I was with you, mom..sharing this with the #tamfam as we are reminded of the importance of family and friends. Thank you, Rick @cebollafineflowers, a #smallbusinessowner for making my mom’s 70th birthday so special. Praying for everyone missing the hug of someone they love. #flowerchild #texas to #newyork #staysafe”

She also delighted fans with another adorable picture featuring her mom and her baby boy, Moses, and revealed: “#flashbackfriday Picture!! Happy 70th Birthday today to my phenomenal mama. She’s never just a witness to life’s joy; she is always a participant. She’s our Queen every day and even on Halloween when Moses needed an escort to help him hold his ten commandments. lol. #grannyandmoses. #mamaanddaughter #happybirthday Mama.”

Fans are saying it is impossible that Mary is 70 because she looks so young. One person said: “Did you say 70??? Mom looks GOOODDTTT!! Happy Birthday! Your mom is ageless! 💜May God continue to shower you with blessings…”

A second backer added: “The woman in this picture is70? Wow, she looks like she’s in her 40’s. Beautiful. HB.I’m a florist myself, and this is amazing. She is rocking 70! Beautiful flowers! Happy birthday, Mom!”

This follower shared: “Your Mom looks fabulous at 70. She looks good 😍😍😍 come on 70 with your sexy and sophisticated self ❤️Gorgeous, and your mom looks fantastic!Happy Birthday to her!🎂”

Another fan wrote: “Awww, how pretty! Beautiful flowers to brighten up your mom’s birthday! 👌🎉💐💐 My heart goes out to you and your Mom. I moved my 86 old Mom in to live with me this past summer. I thank God every day that we are under the same roof, especially in times like these.”

This person stated: “Beautiful! Mom and the flowers! 💐 Thanks for the reminder as well, this is a powerful opportunity to reconnect powerfully! I’m finding I have a mushy side I didn’t know existed. Your mom is an absolute beauty!!!💕That’s where you get it from. ❤️❤️🎉”

Tamron knows how to make her followers smile.



