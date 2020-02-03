tammy-abraham-reveals-why-he-wanted-chelsea-to-sign-edinson-cavani

Tammy Abraham has revealed that he wanted Chelsea to sign Edinson Cavani during the January transfer window in order to learn from a “top-class” striker.

Having scored 15 goals this season, Abraham remains the club’s main striker after the Blues’ failure to sign another forward last momth.

They had their transfer ban lifted in December but did not make a signing last month despite being linked with Cavani and Timo Werner.

Olivier Giroud failed to make the bench for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Leicester with Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea’s other senior striker, an unused substitute.

Regarding Chelsea’s January transfer targets, Abraham said: “The players, we were talking about coming like Cavani and other top-class strikers who have been around in the game for many years.

(Getty Images)

“It would have been nice if he had come. He would have been someone I can learn off and steal his ideas to add to my own.

“It didn’t happen though and for me it gives me that extra push and desire to claim my position and be as best as I can.”

Of his status as Chelsea’s main front man, Abraham said: “Playing for a club like Chelsea there is always going to be pressure.

“For me it is about being in the right place at the right time and believing in myself and my abilities as well. I am sure I will score a few more. I like the pressure and I play under pressure.

“For me I can’t complain, it has been a great season so far. I would like to push on. There are still massive games. I just have to be ready for them and take my opportunities.”

Abraham played through the pain at the King Power Stadium after an ankle injury suffered at Arsenal last month.

Chelsea do not play again until hosting Manchester United on February 17 with Abraham relishing the chance for a mid-season break.

He said: “My ankle is still painful but sometimes as players you have to play through pain. The medicine started to wear off in the second half but I will take this break to recover.

Abraham hobbled off after colliding with the advertising boards late on. (Action Images via Reuters)

“I am definitely in favour of the break. I can’t wait. It is needed really after a long hard first few months of the season.”

Saturday’s draw kept the Blues eight points behind third-placed Leicester, with the Foxes 12 points ahead of Tottenham, who sit fifth, in the race for the Champions League.

Additional reporting by PA.