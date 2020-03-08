tamim-iqbal-replaces-mashrafe-mortaza-as-bangladesh-odi-captain

Tamim Iqbal earlier led Bangladesh in three ODIs against Sri Lanka in July this past year. © AFP

Bangladesh on Sunday named opening batsman Tamim Iqbal as captain of the national one-day side, replacing pace bowler Mashrafe Mortaza. Mashrafe stepped down as ODI captain this week following the third and final game of a three-match series against Zimbabwe. He previously led the relative side for a lot more than five years. “The board has unanimously selected Tamim Iqbal as our new ODI captain,” Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan announced at a press conference following a meeting of the governing body’s board of directors.”We considered appointing a captain for a brief duration and giving the work to another person next year. But we decided against a short-term appointment finally. Hopefully Tamim would serve for an extended term,” he added.Tamim earlier led Bangladesh in three ODIs against Sri Lanka in July this past year in the lack of the injured Mashrafe, but didn’t inspire the team with Bangladesh losing all three matches.His fresh tenure as ODI captain begins with the one-off match against Pakistan on April 1.