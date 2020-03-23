Tamil Actor-Director Visu passes away at 74

Tamil movie director, producer, actor, play writer Visu passed away on Sunday at the age of 74.

It is to be noted that as per media reports, the cause of death is said to be old-age ailments. Since the news of his demise, several political leaders in Tamil Nadu paid their condolences

Some of Visu’s popular filmography includes names like ‘Samsaram Adhu Minsaram’, Manal Kayaru’ and ‘Dowry Kalyanam’.

May the departed soul rest in peace and our condolences to the family of the lost life.