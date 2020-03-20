tamera-mowry-housley-recalls-husband-catching-his-fingers-in-her-weave

On one particular make-out session, Tamera Mowry-Housley said she learned her then white boyfriend, Adam Housley, was down for the cause.

In a pre-recorded episode of The Real, Mowry-Housley dished on Adam running his hands through her weave and coming to a halt when he landed on her tracks.

“I had a weft in my hair. For those who don’t know what that means, that is like tracks. And you know when you’re like making out and you’re really, really into it. I remember at one point, he was so sweet, he just stopped. He didn’t say anything because I don’t think he wanted to hurt my feelings. He just didn’t understand,” Mowry-Housley said in the clip. “I said, ‘Oh baby, that’s okay. That’s a weft. Just keep on going.’”

The conversation came up when the ladies were responding to a question on Ask Reddit about whether they would break up with someone if they weren’t “woke” enough for you. The question delved into a woman who realized that she and her boyfriend would always get into fights about topics like feminism, politics, and cultural appropriation but that she discovered it wasn’t because he was ignorant to those topics, he wasn’t willing to listen and grow to other points of view.

The ladies determined that it’s one thing to be ignorant about an issue but it’s entirely another to be disinterested or unconcerned.

That’s when Mowry-Housley piped up with another story about watching her then-boyfriend at her sister, Tia’s wedding to Cory Hardrict, to see how he intermingled with her Black family members. She said her family members came up to her and confirmed he was a keeper. She said they told her “Yes, we love Adam. He feels comfortable with us.”

“He’s also open to learning. And on his side, I learned about wine … you know, the wine culture,” she added about her husband of seven years.

The women of The Real are taking a four-week break because of the coronavirus. They pre-recorded a few episodes before they left to keep their audience engaged less on the news and more on some relationship and topical issues while they are out.