Tamara Ecclestone burglary: Two more arrests over £50m jewellery raid at west London home

Police investigating a £50m jewellery raid at the west London home of Tamara Ecclestone have made two more arrests.

A 47-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were arrested at Stansted Airport today on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

On Thursday afternoon, a 29-year-old man was arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and money laundering. He remains in custody.

A 31-year-old man was later arrested at an address in east London around 8.20pm, on suspicion of the same offences.

All four remain in custody.

Officers were called to the family’s £70 million gated mansion in a “Billionaire’s Row” in Kensington on December 13.

Three thieves scaled a garden fence, spent 50 minutes searching the 57 rooms and escaped through an open window with Ms Ecclestone’s entire jewellery collection.

The haul included rings, earrings and an £80,000 Cartier bangle wedding gift.

It is understood they were disturbed by a security guard.

Ms Ecclestone, daughter of former Formula 1 boss Bernie, lives at the property with her businessman husband Jay Rutland, 38, and Sophia, known as Fifi.

She was said to have been left “angry and shaken” by the raid , which took place just hours after she left the country for her Christmas holidays.

After the raid, the Metropolitan Police said investigators were seeking three men and were keeping an open mind over the incident, which was being treated as an isolated burglary.