tamar-braxton’s-son,-logan-herbert,-has-her-screaming-for-help-in-new-video-for-this-reason

Poor Tamar Braxton, she is learning the hard way that her adorable son, Logan Herbert, might be too much like her than anticipated.

The singer and reality TV star took social media, where she posted a hilarious video of Logan taking part in online school like millions of other children who are stuck at home because of the coronavirus.

While doing a series of multiplications with his virtual teacher, Logan added “pay it,” which means “fu*k it,” or “I am over it.”

Tamar said she wants her old quarantine life back where she can make silly videos and enjoy good food.

David Adefeso’s girlfriend said: “Yesterday, I was a better person. I was Living my BEST quarantined couch life. Tick tocking and eating whatever I wanted. NOW, Online school has started for beans, and it seems like I’m in the first grade too…ALL DAY!! It doesn’t help that I have a child just like me who is over it and keep saying “pay it” after every answer🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ I want my couch life back, 🙏🏼 I will never complain about being bored again Jesus. 😂😂😂😔”

Tamar’s sister, Towanda Braxton, said: “Ppay it no mind, but I’m sure Tamar says it a lot ask he’s saying it 😂.”

One person asked for the definition of the term pay it, and one fan explained: “It’s gay lingo for “fu*k it” or “over it.”🤣🤣🤣. Wow! Time flies. He’s in 1st grade.😊”

A second follower stated: “LMFAO Logan so over it. He likes “MAYBE MONDAY.” 😂😂😂😂 PAY IT😂😂😂 beans has my whole heart!! I cannot😂😂😂 I felt that.”

This social media user shared: “Lord God, you have the power to heal, you have the power to perform miracles, please touch that person who’s in a dark place and feel like giving up, who’s depressed and hopeless. Let them know they may bend but won’t break! Add me for uplifting videos 💙 💙.”

Another message read: “Wow! Time flies he’s in 1st grade😊LMFAO!! I hope Logan has his mic on MUTE!! Pay attention 🤣🤣🤣 he is trying to get you together. Lawd I agree, I have to do in between calls while working from home. 😆”

Tamar is always true to her feelings, she keeps it real at all time.



Post Views:

0





