tamar-braxton’s-‘crazy-kind-of-love’-single-has-fans-crazy-with-excitement

Tamar Braxton made fans really happy during these stressful times we’re in by releasing some new amazing music. She revealed this on her social media account, and her boo, David Adefeso, also made sure to raise his woman on his own IG account as well.

Fans could not be more excited after checking out the track, and they made sure to praise Tamar.

A commenter said: ‘The 90s RnB we’ve been waiting on,’ and another fan posted this message: ‘Tbh Tamar has the best voice outta all her sisters.’

Someone else also praised Tamar’s voice and said: ‘I am here for it !! She’s really good at flipping a sample. Y’all can say what you want about Tamar but sis can sing ok !!!!!’

One commenter said that ‘This reminds me of a Whitney Houston song, “saving all my love” 🔥 I love it,’ and a fan posted: ‘Wow a Tamar music video with an actual budget …. for a change.’

Someone else wrote: ‘Why she even stop making music it was good already and her man isn’t that good of eye candy but an amazing song.’

David also showed his enthusiasm for Tamar’s new music and raised her on his IG account. People are really happy to see these two still together and doing great.

Tamar has a pretty hard time with this social distancing situation but just like the rest of the world, she’ll cope with it eventually.

‘This quarantine chile has been ROUGH!!!! Let me tell you BUT I’m going to keep it interesting for you guys…If we reach 4.5k comments below I will be dropping the song for you guys!!! The wait is over boo! Good luck because I’m coming for a throat and a neck near you! (Image & Hair by @wigsbyddavis / Edited by @varietalx) #CrazyKindofLove #TamarBraxton #tamartians,’ Tamar captioned her post.

Fans offer Tamar all their support, and they send her their best wishes during these hard times.



