tamar-braxton’s-bf,-david-adefeso-wants-to-offer-fans-shelter-from-the-storm-during-these-difficult-times

Tamar Braxton’s BF David Adefeso is famous now for his really useful posts that he’s been sharing online. He’s been focusing on advising his fans and followers regarding finance during this global crisis.

‘Shelter from the storm- While stocks are a great investment for almost anyone looking to build wealth over the long term, they are best suited for those who can handle the sometimes volatile ups and downs of the stock market,’ David began his post.

He continued and said: ‘Bonds, on the other hand, can oftentimes provide “shelter from the storm” by providing more stable and predictable cash flows in the form of regular interest payments. A combination of stocks and bonds is usually the best way to diversify and protect your money. So, today we discuss this often misunderstood security…..the Bond!’

Someone exclaimed: ‘Great job David!!! I remember the day I interviewed you at the office, and you started your career as a financial advisor. So proud of the amazing job YOU did and all the people you have helped!!!’

A follower said: ‘Thank you for doing this! I’m well versed in finance, but this… breaking it down like this, is an art! Well done!’

One commenter posted: ‘What an educative show Bro, thanks for taking time out and shared some lights of the BOND concept. Keep up the good work… I will be monitoring your page for the next financial post.’

Someone else offered their gratitude to David: ‘Thank you for this in-depth information. From the time I got my 1st job, my Dad was so adamant about buying a treasury bond once a month as a way of saving. He has been buying bonds for me since 1973. Do they ever stop accuring interest? Or am I a millionaire yet?’

A follower said: ‘thanks for doing these videos. My husband and I have been working together on our finances. This has been very helpful.’

