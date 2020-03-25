tamar-braxton’s-bf,-david-adefeso-tells-fans-to-seize-the-opportunity-that-the-fed-is-giving-them

Tamar Braxton’s BF, David Adefeso continues posting precious advice for his fans and followers on his social media account during these difficult and frightening times that we live in these days. Check out the post that he shared on his IG account below.

‘I have spent my entire career working with some of the world’s largest corporations and wealthiest individuals. Some of the secrets of the rich and famous aren’t secrets at all. They are simple principles that help create and preserve wealth: one of those being NEVER overpaying for ANYTHING, particularly debt. The Federal Reserve has reduced interest rates to close to zero. You can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars a month by refinancing all your debts- especially now that you’re at home and have some time,’ David began his message.

Someone else said: ‘But you have to pick up the phone and reach out to your bank (and btw your bank is still open). Ask to refinance all your interest rates, including mortgages, student loans, HELOCs, and credit cards. Also, ask if they can postpone your payments for a while due to the natural disaster (you could get a postponement for up to 3 months or more). But you have to pick up the phone and call. “History rewards those who take action”’

A follower praised David’s initiative and said: ‘Loving your videos, bro. Important info that you help simplify 👌🏿’

Someone else posted: ‘Thanks for the information I jump on the phones tomorrow with my credit card company💯🙌🏾’

One commenter wrote: ‘Thank you so much for this info but how do I go about. Refinancing my student loan and credits with this high-interest rate…thank you.’

Another follower praised David’s messages and videos and said: ‘Thank you for these jewels you’re dropping on us!’

Someone else said: ‘@david.adefeso the federal reserve rate dropping to zero doesn’t necessarily mean mortgage interest rates are lower. I believe they actually went up a little bit this week.’

A commenter said: ‘@david.adefeso Thanks, which I already knew this was the perfect timing. This is my confirmation now.’

Lots of people appreciate David’s posts, especially during these difficult times filled with fear and doubt.



Post Views:

0





