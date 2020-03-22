Tamar Braxton’s BF, David Adefeso Talks For The First Time About The Covid-19 And The U.S. Economy: ‘What’s Next?’

Tamar Braxton’s BF, David Adefeso, used to post all kinds of really useful tips and tricks related to the economy, and people always loved and appreciated his financial advice. His fans were waiting to see what he has to say about the current disastrous situation that’s threatening the global economy.

Check out what he has to say on the subject:

‘“The light at the end of the tunnel sometimes seems so far away, but we need not fear because the light is there nonetheless…..” Stay strong, my friends!’ David captioned his post.

Someone commented: ‘I wonder why people who are very brilliant, and motivational have few followers.. you are highly intelligent and a goal getter, the world is yet to see it but I’m pretty sure very soon they will know it, shame that people celebrate mediocrity. …. I have followed and listened you are loaded, keep being you and the sky is just your starting point …..much love.’

One follower said: ‘David can you please make a video of what to expect economically moving forward once this is behind us. The panic and anxiety is real 😢. People losing their livelihoods, major stores closing. Are major stores that were already on life support going to survive this? Thanks so much for your insight.🙏🏾’

David shared another message: ‘“Even with the dark clouds upon us we remain secure in the knowledge that the nights always end and daylight comes next”’

A follower posted: ‘giving me some ever needed calming as I have to work the front lines in healthcare. Thank you..’

Another fan praised David for his words and videos and said: ‘My good brother… Love, appreciate, and are praying for you. Thanks for ALWAYS being such a source of knowledge, wisdom, and encouragement. You’re a gift my brother, and we always have to encourage and uplift those who empower others. I wish that this current administration could encourage our country in this manner. Love and blessings, David. Truly!’

Other than this, David has been really supportive of Tamar and praised her new music.



