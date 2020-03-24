tamar-braxton’s-bf,-david-adefeso-supports-his-fans-with-useful-crisis-advice:-‘are-we-in-a-recession?’

Tamar Braxton’s BF, David Adefeso has been posting various financial advice on his social media account. He was also starting to offer support to young people and students, but the coronavirus pandemic put all these on hold.

On the other hand, David continues to offer advice these days to his followers in these terrible times when the healthcare system and the economy are affected really badly.

Check out one of his recent posts regarding the subject.

‘Are we In a Recession? Every 8-10 years, our country experiences a recession, which comes with a significant decline in economic activity. People lose jobs, businesses close down, and dark clouds color the horizon. Ever since the first recession in 1790 America has always been able to rise out of a recession to be bigger, better, and stronger afterwards. This time will be no different. And when this dark time ends, we again will be bigger, better, and stronger. “Without experiencing darkness, we would never have a true appreciation for the light”’ David captioned his post on his social media account.

A commenter said: ‘Facts. I’m glad you gave the true definition of a recession.’

Someone else said: ‘I’m ready this time. I was too immature to know what was happening in 2008, but oooooh chile when the pendulum swings this time…’

A follower was grateful to David and said: ‘Thank you so much for your beautiful explanation and kind encouragement. Most of us are very scared, but it is very helpful to hear from people as learned as you that we will be okay.’

Another follower said: ‘Thank you so much for this info! Never had someone explain it that well ✊🏾’ and someone said: ‘Thank you, David, for educating us wishing you and your family the best. ❤️’

One of David’s fans also offered their gratitude and said: ‘Thank you I understand exactly now because of the way you explain it, so thank you again, please make more videos and keep his up on the economic side of this mess.’

A little time ago, David shared another useful post about the economy during this pandemic.



