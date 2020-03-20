tamar-braxton-tells-her-fans-that-quarantine-has-been-rough-so-far

Tamar Braxton just told her fans that quarantine has been really hard for her these days, and it’s been like that for everyone, that’s for sure. People are advised to keep social distancing until the spreading of this virus can be stopped.

Check out the post that Tamar shared on her social media account.

‘This quarantine chile has been ROUGH!!!! Let me tell you BUT I’m going to keep it interesting for you guys…If we reach 4.5k comments below I will be dropping the song for you guys!!! The wait is over boo! Good luck because I’m coming for a throat and a neck near you! (Image & Hair by @wigsbyddavis / Edited by @varietalx) #CrazyKindofLove #TamarBraxton #tamartians,’ Tamar captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Just drop the ish already. We the people are not in the mode for these quarantine games 🙄,’ and another anxious follower posted this: ‘Please give us some real music! Like now!!!’

A follower wrote: ‘Aye look, I’m ready to be in my feelings and twerk so let’s get it popping 😫’ and someone else posted: ‘Let’s go, Tamar!!!!! Heal my soul with your voice girl 😭💜’

Tamar also told her fans the following:

‘WAIT WAIT WAIT…..don’t be hasty with me y’all! Those comments were done WAY too fast!!!! Well, since the song will be up in the at 12 AM now I thought….I’d give you an official sneak peek of the music video instead!!!! Enjoy Tamartians! Come 12 AM I need to see you GOING AAAWF with the hashtag #CrazyKindofLove. Reshare, repost, re-get-ya-life!.’

This is not the first time when Tamar told her fans that she’s over this virus and she just wants her life back.

Feeling that Tamar is not taking this seriously, people hopped in the comments and asked Tamar to take this thing more seriously because it’s not a joke.



