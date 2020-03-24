Tamar Braxton Shows Off Her Vocals In A Musical Healing We All Need These Days – See The Emotional Video

Tamar Braxton shared a video on her social media account in which she’s showing her amazing singing talent. People are praising her angelic voice as you will see below.

‘Even when we don’t have ourselves, My Dear God, You are the ONLY thing that has got us. We are depending on you. YOU are the only one who can fix this. This here is bigger than all of us….BUT you are BIGGER 🙏🏼 #HesGottheWholeWorldChallenge #GodBless #SingForHim.’ Tamar captioned her video.

She also made sure to tag her BFFs: ‘With love tagging @adriennebailon, @majorgirl, @tiwasavage, @mariahcarey & @tonibraxton to join this challenge with me! ♥️’

Someone else said: ‘Whew!!! #TamarBraxton is showing OUT and showing off them vocals!! This is definitely the musical healing we need right now. 🙌🏽😩’ and one commenter posted this: ‘That’s 1 thing I can say about her, She can actually SANG!!!’

A follower said: ‘My God. Your Voice Just Sent Chills Down My Arms. Thank You For Posting This. God Bless You.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Amazing voice..needed to hear something positive.. amen sista.’

A follower said: ‘Sing it sis you’re right on time I needed to those words for what I’m going through right now. Amen.’

A fan posted this: ‘@tamarbraxton I just got chills and the Holy Ghost at the same time!!!!’ and someone else said: ‘This just brought me to tears, beautiful and right on time for my soul. Thank you for your angelic voice @tamarbraxton.’

One of Tamar’s followers posted this message: ‘Today’s Thought: Faith means YOU have it in your heart ❤️ before YOU have it in your circumstances!’

Speaking of Tamar’s music, NeNe Leakes recently praised her voice and new song not too long ago as well.

Fans cannot have enough of these two’s friendship, and they made sure to send their love to the ladies in the comments.



Post Views:

0





