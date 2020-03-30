Tamar Braxton Shows It All In This Barely-There Outfit – See The Singer Flaunting Her Curves And Leaving Little To The Imagination

Tamar Braxton just posted s juicy video on her social media account in which she’s dancing like there’s no tomorrow in front of the camera. She’s flaunting her juicy moves in a tiny outfit that has fans drooling.

Check out the clip that Tamar shared on her IG account below.

‘The only part I had was the nasty part 😂😂😂😂😂🤦🏽‍♀️ I need DWTS again cause right now I’m Becky 🤷🏽‍♀️’ Tamar captioned her post.

Tiny Harris quickly hopped in the comments and said: ‘Gurl what!! I thought u was about to karate chop somebody in the beginning!! I love it!!🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽’

Just the other day, Tiny also made fans crazy with excitement with something that she highlighted on Tamar’s IG account, in the comments section.

A follower giggled and said: ‘Girl them titties are the real MVP of this video,’ and one other commenter posted this: ‘Haaaaa if u don’t put a bra on… omg I’m screaming.’

One follower wrote: ‘Sis couldn’t wait for that nasty part to come on, she was READY to pop that- pop that! 😂 That beginning looked like a combination of a Mortal Combat karate chop & that dance Nick Cannon was doing on Love Don’t Cost A Thing! Get Loose @tamarbraxton!’

Someone else said: ‘Tamar high key look like she might be a lil baddie to wake up to! shout out to her dude!!!’

One fan wrote: ‘your first move I thought you were doing karate lol 🙌🏽 but you tried girl! More Than what I did,’ and another follower posted this: ‘Sis the beginning took me out lmaoooooo but let’s get into that beautiful natural face though.’

A lot of people gushed over Tamar’s video and said that David Adefeso is one lucky man.

Tamar’s fans simply adore the love between these two, and they are grateful for such a strong bond that Tamar is enjoying.



