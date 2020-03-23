tamar-braxton-seduces-bf-david-adefeso-in-completely-sheer-floral-bodysuit-in-her-latest-video

She has it and is not afraid to flaunt it. Tamar Braxton has a stunning figure, and she made sure to show a lot it as she marked her big return to the music scene with the catchy song, “Crazy Kind of Love.”

The sexy track is lifted from the True to The Game II soundtrack. The diva also stars in the film as Ariana.

It was cooked up by Braxton and famed producer Hitmaka. And if the beat sounds familiar, that is because it samples Whitney Houston’s Grammy-winning classic “Saving All My Love for You.”

Braxton has unveiled a sexy music video for “Crazy Kind of Love,” which features a cameo from her current boyfriend, David Adefeso.

The singer changed looks several times in the clip as she seduced her man and captivated her fans with a sheer bodysuit that features pretty flowers.

Many fans are eager to hear Braxton’s next full-length album.

In a recent interview, Braxton spoke about the movie by saying: “Well, I’ve known Manny for a long time. He’s a good friend of my ex-husband [Vincent Herbert], and so I’ve known him for quite a while. It was such a welcoming, warm set, and it’s one of the first movies that I’ve acted in before. They just made me feel really comfortable. Everybody there was really enthusiastic and excited and ready to work and excited about the project. So the atmosphere was really positive and really welcoming in turn. … The expectations of coming on a movie set are, “Lights. Camera. Action.” And that’s it. [Laughs]So it wasn’t that. It was really family-oriented and just really welcoming. I was really grateful for that.”

She said this about the song: “I think one where your guard is completely down and all your rules and all of the things that you feel like will not make you lose control in a relationship go out of the window. It doesn’t matter what a person does, and you just love them so much you’re willing to work it out, instead of all of your rules holding you back from loving somebody completely. And I’d like to say I’ve been there before! [Laughs]



That just goes to show you that sometimes you have no control of love, you know? You can’t pick the person that you fall for. Sometimes it does work out in your favor when you let your guard down, but sometimes there are certain signs where you let that guard back up. Sometimes we love people so much that we ignore those signs, and it’s to our detriment.”

Tamar is really back.



