Tamar Braxton Says She’s Over This Coronavirus Issue – She Wants Her Life Back

Tamar Braxton is getting really annoyed by this global crisis we’re all in. She shared a few thoughts with her followers on Twitter, and you can check them out below.

‘Hello, my name is Tamar Braxton & I officially OVER IT!! This cooking, cleaning, going to the grocery store every day is not what I want to do with my time. It was cute at first, but it has totally played itself out. Coronavirus please hurry & clear TF up. I want my life back. Thnx,’ Tamar posted on social media.

People hopped in the comments and asked Tamar to take this thing more seriously because it’s not a joke.

Someone told her: ‘You’re looking at least 18 months before the vaccine is ready to use. This is going to be a long 18 months. Please stay at home. Stay well.’

Another follower said: ‘I’ve been grocery shopping every day, but it’s my norm.. I don’t do the whole binge, once a month of groceries – plus I have Sam’s and Costco membership, guess I need to hop on board 🤷🏾‍♀️’

Someone else posted this: ‘Please ooo remain inside. Work from home for the fear of Coronavirus is the beginning of winning of this pandemic.’

One commenter wrote: ‘Ok! We are short-order cooks hunny! May as well get a tip jar and bell for the kitchen….and let’s not discuss the laundry!’

A follower posted: ‘But you’re not supposed to be at the grocery store every day…’ and someone else said this: ‘Tamar… you’re human like us sweetheart get to it!!! Reality has struck!’

In other happier news, Tamar made her fans happy the other day with some really gorgeous posts for her birthday.

She was trying to be as positive and optimistic as possible, and she even shared some new posts on her social media account.



