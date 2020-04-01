tamar-braxton-reveals-how-life-changed-since-online-school-started

Tamar Braxton revealed how her ‘boring’ couch life changed since her son, Logan aka Beans started online school. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account below.

Yesterday I was a better person. I was Living my BEST quarantined couch life. Tick tocking and eating whatever I wanted. NOW, Online school has started for beans, and it seems like I’m in the first grade too….ALL DAY!! It doesn’t help that I have a child just like me who is over it and keep saying “pay it” after every answer. I want my ‘couch life back 🙏🏼 I will never complain about being bored again Jesus,’ Tamar captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Cause his momma ha! I had my nanny come do it I wasn’t ready!’ and another follower posted this: ‘I love you so much boo I can’t wait for the New ALBUM com Soon @tamarbraxton.’

A follower said: ‘Lawdt I agree, I have to do in between calls while working from home,’ and one other commenter posted this: ‘I understand @tamarbraxton us Pisces has no patience for a lot of things. My 12 yr old was killing me the 1st week of homeschooling. I had to check him quick.’

Someone else said: ‘No ma’am you better leave him to his own device. And raise his hands with questions,’ and another follower posted this message: ‘He wants you to run him his coins for getting the answers right!’

One of Tamar’s backers said: ‘He said you’re calling all these numbers you better give me some money for this work. I feel you Logan SCHOOL IS A JOB!!!!’ and another annoyed follower posted this: ‘Girl I’m with you. I graduated now. I’m back in 1st with my daughter.’

In other news, Tamar posted a juicy video on her social media account in which she’s dancing like there’s no tomorrow in front of the camera.

She’s flaunting her moves in a tiny outfit that has fans drooling.



