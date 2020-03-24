tamar-braxton-reaches-out-to-tiny-harris,-mariah-carey,-and-her-former-‘the-real’-co-host-adrienne-bailon-houghton-with-this-spiritual-video

Tamar Braxton has decided to shut down social media with a powerful performance of the beloved song, “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”

The classic spiritual track, which was first released in 1927, is said to be written by Master Sergeant Obie Edwin Philpot, but there is no proof to back it or deny it.

In the black and white video, Tamar sang her heart out and moved fans with the emotional words during these hard times.

She used the caption to ask her good friend, Tiny Harris, Mariah Carey, and reached out to her former The Real co-host, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, to record their own version of the song and share it on social media.

Tamar said: “Even when we don’t have ourselves, My Dear God, You are the ONLY thing that has got us. We are depending on you. YOU are the only one who can fix this. This here is bigger than all of us……BUT you are BIGGER 🙏🏼 #HesGottheWholeWorldChallenge #GodBless #SingForHim With love tagging @adriennebailon, @majorgirl, & @mariahcarey to join this challenge with me! ♥️”

Tamar’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, had this reaction to the performance: “Whoooa mamma!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽You waited till I went running to do this❤️❤️.”

Tiny also responded: “Gurllllll what!!!! Still, my favorite vocalist hands down!!🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽”

Tamar told T.I.’s wife: “Still my favorite girl PERIOD 😘.” This backer claimed: “Well, the door is closed!!! Tamar has shut it DOWN😍🔥”I mean, I did want to participate, but the way you just killed it…nvm 😩🤣🤣🙌🏽🙌🏽. come on, and Tiny bless us with that angelic voice you got this baby yesssds.”

Another supporter stated: “The only voice that has actually made me feel better. 😍🍀♓️Oh my God, this is one of my favorite songs, but she grew up in church brings me so much comfort still. I am so proud of you for tagging Adrian in this.”

This social media user explained: “My God. Your Voice Just Sent Chills Down My Arms. Thank You For Posting This. God Bless You.”

This person claimed: “I won’t mention any names, but she sings waaaaaaaaaaaay better than a lot of artists… people confuse vocalist with performer. And Ms. T is the full package. Amazing voice..needed to hear something positive.. amen sista.”

Tamar is a very talented lady.



