Tamar Braxton Makes Fans Happy With New Posts For Her Birthday – Check Them Out Here

Tamar Braxton is celebrating her birthday even if the current situation is the world is pretty dreadful. She’s trying to be as positive and optimistic as possible and she even shared some new posts on her social media account.

Not too long ago, people freaked out when Tamar deleted all of her posts on IG, and they believed at the time that she and David Adefeso broke up, and that’s why she deleted her IG.

But things turned out to be still going strong between these two nad fans could not be happier.

Check out Tamar’s latest posts for her birthday.

‘Happy St. Tamar’s Day!!!🍀 👑💋 Guess who’s on TikTok and what better way to announce then on my bday. Go follow me as I figure this thang out! @TamarBraxtonBoo #StTamarsDay #HappyBirthdaytoMe #happybirthday #CoronaVirusBirthday #QuarantinedUp,’ Tamar captioned a post.

Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, Zonnique Pullins wished her all the best during these times for her anniversary.

Someone else said: ‘May you live as long as you want and never have to want as long as you live….HAPPY BIRTHDAY,’ and a commenter posted: ‘Happiest and brightest of birthdays living legend celebration 🎊 🎉’

One other follower posted this: ‘Happy Birthday Sis Enjoy Yourself To The Fullest I’m So Excited And Ready To See What’s In Stored For You This Year.’

She also shared a gorgeous photo and posted a message in which she’s grateful to everyone:

‘Thanks to EVERYONE for all the AMAZING bday wishes. I’m eternally grateful for all of you thinking of Lil ole me. 🍀 I don’t take not ONE kind word or wish for granted. Being stuck in the house with my hair a mess, nails chewed up, and in my jammies and crown, I thought it would be tough. You all have made this birthday just like any other AMAZING one. God bless all of you celebrating St.Tamar’s Day🍀’ Tamar captioned the pic.

Someone said: ‘Happy Birthday Queen! 👑 You should do an Instagram live session one of these days! I miss your words and hearing you talk about different topics! tell it like it is! “lies you tell!”, “won’t he do it?!”, “you tried it!”’

A lot of fans wished Tamar a happy birthday.



Post Views:

0





