Tamar Braxton Just Killed The TikTok ‘Savage’ Challenge With Her Epic Dance Moves — Her Viral Video Gets Reactions From Tiny Harris And Megan Thee Stallion

Tamar Braxton decided to turn the famous “Savage” challenge from TikTok into a Mortal Kombat dance. There is a viral challenge that has been delighting fans who are quarantined because of the coronavirus.

Talented dancer Keara Wilson from the Sophistication Dance Company and cheerleader at Madison Comprehensive High School is the one who came up with the fun and sexy concept using a hip-hop song by Texas femcee Megan Thee Stallion.

Tamar and a long list of people, including Tiny Harris and T.I.’s daughter, Heiress Harris, have taken part in the challenge.

Tamar, in her pajamas, no bra and no makeup, had a field day with the challenge that got responses from Tiny and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tiny said: “Gurl what!! I thought you were about to karate chop somebody in the beginning!! I love it!!🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽”



Megan Thee Stallion added: “Y’all 😂 somebody please go teach my big sister the dance 😂😂😂 @tamarbraxton #savagechallenge.”

Tamar responded by: “Sis,🤣🤣🤣🤣😩😩😩😩 I can’t catch it😂😂😂😂😂🤷🏽‍♀️.”

One commenter laughed and said: “Sis couldn’t wait for that nasty part to come on, and she was READY to pop that- pop that! 😂 That beginning looked like a combination of a Mortal Combat karate chop & that dance Nick Cannon was doing on Love Don’t Cost A Thing! 😂😂😂 Get Loose @tamarbraxton! 💯”

This person explained: “😂💀 Your first move, I thought you were doing karate lol 🙌🏽 , but you tried girl! More Than what I did 😂😂, The Mortal Combat move in the beginning 🤣. We love you, girl. 🤣🤣”

This follower told Tamar: “Nighaaaaaa. When she hit that Mortal Kombat moves on savage, I LOST IT😫😂I love this you 😂❤️. Reminds me of seasons 1 and 2 of BFV. The crazy and wild Tamar lol. That whoa was giving me Charlie’s Angels vibes. 😂🤣😂🤣😂”

This social media user wrote: “Tamar high key look like she might be a lil baddie to wake up to! 🤔 Shout out to her, dude!!! I thought Tamar was bout to beat us up. 🤣😍”

This backer shared: “This challenge has proved to be either savage or tragic Nothing in between.”

Another commenter wrote: “Someone said she hit the mortal combat mood on the word savage, and I can’t unsee it 😂😂 I’m screaming.”

Tamar always wins no matter what.



