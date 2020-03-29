tamar-braxton-is-grateful-to-her-fans-for-boosting-the-success-of-her-new-music

Tamar Braxton released new music not too long ago and made fans more than happy with this move. Her BF, David Adefeso, also praised his lady publicly and showed the whole world just how proud he is of her.

Now, Tamar is offering her gratitude to her fans, who helped boost the success of the new song.

‘It has been a little over a week since “Crazy Kind of Love” dropped. You guys been streaming!!! Love you for that!! Drop in the comments below, what’s your all-time favorite #TamarBraxton song is? Stream #CrazyKindofLove #CrazyKindofLove #CrazyKindofLove #CrazyKindofLove (Photo by @whoiswarrenwhite)’ Tamar captioned her post.

A follower commented: ‘Damn, that’s a little unfair to ask my favorite! ALMOST ALL THEM SONGS GOT ME THROUGH SOMETIMES!🥴’ and a fan said: ‘Your music always hit the spot!!!! Ready for another album!!!!!!!!’

One other commenter praised Tamar’s music and said: ‘Must be good to you! 🙌🏽 But too many to name really! 🤷🏽‍♀️ Lol!’

Someone else posted this: ‘Love and war is my all-time favorite!!!’ and someone else said: ‘Love and War really just hits DIFFERENT.. the way my vocals come in ONLY for that song 🤣 you won’t see me singing anything as hard as that! @tamarbraxton.’

Another follower posted: ‘That’s hard Tay. Love & War, All The Way Home, Pieces, Angels and Demons, Raise The Bar.. @tamarbraxton.’

A fan chose the following: ‘Love and war ! Hands down classic! @tamarbraxton so glad you’re creating and making magic again!’

Someone else posted: ‘“If You Don’t Wanna Love Me” is my all-time FAVORITE‼️‼️‼️ The first time I saw that video on The Box (Yes I’m Old lol) I knew then you’d be a star. Love you Tay Tay‼️‼️‼️‼️’

In other news, Tamar’s BF David Adefeso is famous now for his really useful posts that he’s been sharing online.

He’s been focusing on advising his fans and followers regarding finance during this global crisis.



