Tamar Braxton Has Fans Emotional With This Message – Does David Adefeso Have Anything To Do With Her Latest Decision?

Tamar Braxton shared a message on her Twitter account, and she seems to be addressing people who have wronged her in this life. She’s really positive, and the message that she is sending her followers is all about peace, love, and understanding.

‘Crystal ball I feel that its the time to get along with everyone. I don’t even have a feeling about people who wronged me in the past. I’m at the point in my life that if that’s your energy that’s on you. NOTHING or NO ONE is going to Dim the light that’s over me. That is mine,’ Tamar captioned her post.

A lot of people are convinced that Tamar is a changed woman since she’ with David Adefeso. His love for her has made her a better person and people say that this is showing.

Someone said: ‘Amen sis, you just don’t know what you mean to me and how much you’re inspiring me right now. Tamar, you have lifted my spirits higher and higher, especially when you sang, he has the whole world in his hands. I love you, Tamar.’

That’s on that , keep shining ❤❤❤ — Danielle Brooks (@Dee_Nicoleee) March 24, 2020

Someone addressed the haters who hopped in the comments: “Tamar, don’t let the devils on the comments bring ya down. They follow you and wait for you to decide to do good, so they can remind you of your past. Ignore them. Of no importance.’

One other follower posted this message: ‘I feel you bt some folks we can leave in the past whether we are over those feelings or not cuz we know folks have a way of trying it especially when you’re rising above it!’

Other than this, just the other day, the singer shared a video on her social media account in which she’s showing her amazing singing talent. People are praising her angelic voice.



