Tamannaah is famous in the south film industry. She looks beautiful in traditional wear. She has a great collection of yellow saree. All her yellow sarees are different and unique in designs. She has all types of yellow sarees from silk to floral to plain to printed etc. She looks damn gorgeous in yellow and they are perfect for festive occasions.

Kajal Aggarwal is a famous actress in Tollywood. She was looking hot in her yellow plain saree. We have seen her wearing yellow sarees in different patterns. Her other yellow was also plain in design but she wore on a brocade blouse and it was looking fabulous on her. She is seen wearing yellow saree with a different colour border on it and looks gorgeous in yellow saree.

Keerthy Suresh is a fabulous actress in Tollywood. She has a great fashion sense and that she has proved through her amazing outfits. She was looking gorgeous in her yellow floral saree and slayed the saree look. We have seen her wearing yellow plain saree too and she looks fabulous.

Who looks beautiful in yellow saree? Do let us know and stay tuned to IWMbuzz.com

Vote here