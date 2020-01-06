tamanna-parties-with-mahesh-babu,-namrata,-rashmika,-anil-and-dsp;-check-out-pictures

IBT picks best phones of 2019













Actress Tamanna Bhatia (also spelt as Tamannaah), who will be seen in a special song of Sarileru Neekevvaru, was spotted parting with superstar Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Ravipudi and Devi Sri Prasad (DSP). Their photos have gone viral on social media.

Mahesh Babu and the team have double reasons to celebrate. Their highly-anticipated movie Sarileru Neekevvaru is scheduled for worldwide release on January 11, Sankranti treat. Secondly, director Anil Ravi’s wife welcomed a baby boy on Sunday and the superstar himself announced this glad news.

Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter account on Sunday morning to inform the news about the arrival of the new member in director Anil Ravipudi’s family. The actor tweeted on January 5, “It’s a baby boy for my director @AnilRavipudi!! Congratulations to the proud parents…Loads of love & blessing to the lil one. Shine on brother “

Tamanna parties with Mahesh Babu and other team members of Sarileru NeekevvaruCollage of his Instagram photos

Later in the evening, the Sarileru Neekevvaru team headed to celebrate this moment. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar hosted the party, which was also attended by their daughter Sitara and other family members of the film unit. After the celebration, Tamanna took to her Instagram page to share some of its photos.

Tamanna thanks Mahesh for hosting the party

Tamanna captioned her first photo with, “You guys are such warm hosts ❤️❤️❤️, had such a wonderful evening @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar All the best to team #sarileruneekevvaru @anilravipudi @rashmika_mandanna @thisisdsp @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar #vijayashantigaru #sangeeta.”

Tamanna with girls’ squad

Tamanna shared an adorable picture featuring her with Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara. The actress captioned it with, “#girlssquadgoals We are made of sugar, spice and everything nice, love you two my cuties #sitara #aadhya @namratashirodkar @urstrulymahesh @directorvamshi.”

Tamanna parties with team members of Sarileru NeekevvaruInstagram

Tamanna’s third photo featured her with girls’ gang – Namrata Shirodkar, Rashmika Mandanna Vijayshanthi and Sangeeta. The actress captioned this picture with “With these beauties @namratashirodkar @rashmika_mandanna #vijayshanthigaru #sangeeta.”

Sarileru Neekevvaru cast and crew

However, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action film, which revolves around the story of Indian Army Major. Anil Ravipudi has written and directed the film, which has been Mahesh Babu, Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. Besides bankrolling it, Mahesh Babu is playing the lead role, while Rashmika Mandanna appears as his love interest. Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev and Pradeep Rawat are seen in important roles.