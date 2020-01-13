tally-rye-on-intuitive-exercise:-‘fitness-should-never-just-be-about-weight-loss’

Tally Rye is a personal trainer who wants to overhaul how we all think about fitness.

Her debut book Train Happy is an inclusive fitness guide that aims to promote diversity in fitness and teach us that working out doesn’t have to be all about weight loss. But it took her a while to get to this point.

‘We are living, breathing, swimming in diet culture,’ Tally tells Metro.co.uk. ‘And that is going to tell us that having a certain body type is the most important thing.

‘Even if we are able to consciously question that, subconsciously we will still want that for a long time, because striving for that “ideal” body type so ingrained in us.’

The tag line of Tally’s new book sums up her philosophy; ‘If exercise had zero impact on your weight and appearance, would you still work out?’ – but she admits that unlearning decades of prescriptive body image messaging hasn’t been easy.

‘I’m acutely aware that this isn’t going to happen overnight,’ explains Tally. ‘But you just have to be incredibly kind to yourself and really challenge these thoughts every time they crop up.

‘I have these thoughts even now. I’ll be like – oh, hang on, these trousers feel a bit tighter, and sometimes I can’t help but feel disappointment.

‘So in those moments I have to fight to remember to trust my body, trust that it is doing what it needs to do. I remind myself that I’m actually in the best head space I have been in for a very long time, and I’m doing the right things for me.

‘So, just trust the process. It can be really hard. If someone’s really, really really struggling with it. Ask for the help of a professional.’

Tally has been seeing a councilor, who she says has really helped her to unpick some of the complicated issues that surround body image. She also makes sure to diversify her social media following so that she’s seeing as many different body types and fitness styles as possible.

‘Social media really opened up this can of comparison. You see what other people’s bodies look like, what other people are eating, how other people are training, and you think that you have to do the same,’ she says.

‘I just got totally sucked into that world myself, and it has been a really long journey to unlearn that and refocus myself on what I want, and what I need, rather than thinking about what everyone else is doing.’

Tally says the key to creating a positive and lasting relationship with fitness is finding something that you enjoy.

‘The best workout that you can do, is the one that you enjoy doing and the one you want to keep doing,’ says Tally.

‘For some people that is going to be dancing, for some it will be running, for some it will be climbing. Weight training can support all of these things, but not everyone is going to love training in the gym. Fitness doesn’t look the same for everyone.’

Diversity is a key element of Tally’s new book. The cover image features illustrations of women who are diverse in size, body type and ethnicity, and the imagery throughout the book uses plus-size and ethnically diverse fitness models.

It’s surprisingly refreshing, because the world of fitness and wellness can be tediously homogeneous – which can leave people feeling intimidated and unwelcome.

‘I wanted people to open up the book and think, “oh, wow, there’s someone that looks like me – I can do this, or I can be a part of this”. That’s the only way to make fitness feel really accessible,’ says Tally.

‘I want to help people to feel like they belong. I want to let people know that they’re not alone, that there are people out there who really want to support them and make them feel welcome and safe in these spaces.’

Intuitive fitness is all about listening to your body and releasing yourself of the burden of exercising strictly for weight loss.

It’s about kindness, enjoyment and being aware of the benefits you reap from movement and fitness that have nothing to do with the aesthetics of your body.

There are nine principles involved in intuitive fitness, which Tally breaks down in detail in the book, but they include rejecting diet mentality, challenging the fitness police and truly accepting your body.





Things to practice to encourage body acceptance Appreciate what your body can do – Celebrate the little wins. Be proud of each small improvement, each increase in strength, stamina, flexibility or co-ordination.

– Celebrate the little wins. Be proud of each small improvement, each increase in strength, stamina, flexibility or co-ordination. Respect your body – Joyful movement of any kind is a form of self-care and respect. Exercise is one piece of the puzzle that makes up your health and well-being.

– Joyful movement of any kind is a form of self-care and respect. Exercise is one piece of the puzzle that makes up your health and well-being. Practice self-compassion – Be kind to yourself through this process. You, your body and your mind are just trying their best to navigate this journey. Tally Rye

But she admits this isn’t always easy. There is a lot of talk of body positivity and loving your body in the world of fitness, but truly internalising positive messages about your body can be incredibly hard.

‘It’s just a case of giving it time and continuing to challenge those beliefs you have about your body,’ explains Tally.

‘I remember seeing a quote once that basically says – whenever I think something negative about my body, who profits off that emotion?

‘I thought that was really powerful. Diet culture makes billions every year. And so when I have these thoughts, I ask myself – who is going to profit from this thought process? Which diet company am I going to give my money to to try to solve this problem?

‘But it’s like, no, I would rather invest that money in myself in a different way.’

After tackling diet culture, social media, intuitive eating and helping us navigate a path to a more holistic approach to body image – the book finishes with a complete 10-week fitness plan, suitable for complete beginners or people with more experience.

‘When you’re looking in the mirror and you’re not liking what you see, or you think changing something about your body will make you happy and solve your problems, there are probably deeper emotional issues that we’re trying to suppress and distract ourselves from,’ Tally tells us.

‘Particularly English people, we don’t have to say, “I’m angry”, “I’m upset”, ‘”this hurt me”. Instead we just say, “I feel fat”.

‘We don’t have a language for it, so we just channel that energy into our bodies – when really something much deeper is going on. Intuitive fitness is about recognising this and not letting our emotions dictate how we work out.’

It is genuinely a joy to open up a fitness book and see images of women of all sizes absolutely smashing out a workout – representation really does go a long way.

‘Train Happy: An intuitive exercise plan for every body’ is out now.

MORE: What happens to your skin when you do Veganuary?

MORE: Try this tennis player leg workout to build lower-body strength at home

MORE: Boy caught on camera helping his brother escape but pretends he was asleep when mum finds them