tally-of-coronavirus-cases-in-michigan-nears-1,800;-24-dead

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 03: 10 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 03: 21 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded another jump in coronavirus cases, with Monday’s tests confirming about 460 new patients have it.

The Monday test results, released Tuesday afternoon, brought the total to 1,791 (the fifth highest number in the nation). Nine more deaths were reported, bringing the total statewide to 24, the seventh most in the country.

The largest concentration of total cases and new cases continues to be in southeast Michigan. Wayne County (including the city of Detroit) has 873 total cases (13 deaths), Oakland County has 428 (four deaths), Macomb County has 225 (three deaths) and Washenaw County has 50 (three deaths).

Kent County’s total confirmed case count rose to 31, with one death. Ottawa County’s was 15 cases.

Newaygo County, which announced its first case Monday, on Tuesday said a second person in the county had tested positive. Muskegon County said it had seen a third: a male child.

“This is a strong reminder that COVID-19 can affect people of all ages,” Muskegon County Health Office Kathy Moore said in a statement. “It is important that everyone practice social distancing, follow all public health orders, and work together to slow the spread of this illness.”

Spectrum Health said that as of Tuesday, it had tested 1,064 patients for coronavirus. Those tests spanned all the health system’s facilities in 13 counties. Fifty-three people had tested positive. Of those, three were were in the hospital.

BREAKING: @SpectrumHealth just released testing numbers. 1064 people tested within Spectrum Health state wide. 3 patients with COVID getting hospital treatment. 38 people “under investigation”. @WOODTV— Heather Walker (@_HeatherWalker) March 24, 2020

Health officials have noted that the number of test kits available is limited. Not everyone displaying symptoms is going to get tested. And Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said as recently as Monday that not enough testing has been done to get a clear scope of the spread of the illness.

Michigan labs, including the state lab, hospitals and commercial labs, are processing about 1,000 tests each day.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has order Michigan residents to stay at home unless they must leave to go grocery shopping or unless they are an essential service worker. If you’re sick, you shouldn’t leave the house at all. Restaurants are allow only to offer drive-thru, carry-out or delivery. The goal is to keep the number of severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

Other than following social distancing guidelines, you should keep following common-sense health practices, like washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.

