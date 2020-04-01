🔥Talking Star Wars, John Williams And More With The Skywalker Legacy Director Debs Paterson🔥

Are you ready to return to a galaxy far, far away? Disney and Lucasfilm have released the conclusion to the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, on Blu-ray and DVD. And on the disc is a fantastic documentary that takes fans behind the scenes on both J.J. Abrams’ feature film, and the Star Wars franchise, in general.

Press play on this week’s episode of ReelBlend to hear our interview with Debs Paterson, the director of The Skywalker Legacy.

Before we dive into this week’s interview on the show, the boys – Sean, Kevin and Jake – discuss the latest delays to movies that were supposed to be coming to a movie theater near you. Sony was the latest studio to push back its slate, delaying Morbius and Ghostbusters: Afterlife to 2021.

We even start to get into the uncomfortable conversation of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, and whether or not it’s going to delay its release. (Spoiler: It likely is, but Kevin is having a very hard time accepting this.)

The guys also get stuck in a crazy debate about Jaws. You kind of have to hear it to believe it.

And finally, the Blend game this week is for Needle Drops in films. What are some of your all-time favorite uses of songs in movies? The guys have great choices.

7: 31 – Weekly Poll: Which director’s cut of a film is the best?

12: 00 – Debs Paterson Interview

45: 05 – More delays, and Golden Globe Rule Changes

1: 06: 36 – This Week In Movies (er….Streaming)

1: 12: 16 – #NeedleDropBlend

