tales-from-the-darkside:-the-movie-is-getting-a-collector’s-edition-blu-ray-this-summer

Scream Factory has no shortage of fantastic 90s horror movie releases under their belt. Coming to your collection this summer will a long-awaited collector’s edition release of the all-star anthology of horror Tales from the Darkside: The Movie.

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie comes from the clever and creepy minds of Stephen King (Pet Sematary), Michael McDowell (Beetlejuice), George A. Romero (Dawn Of The Dead) and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (creator of Sherlock Holmes). To keep from being eaten by a modern-day witch (Deborah Harry, Videodrome), a young paperboy weaves three twisted stories to distract her. In “Lot 249,” a vengeful college student (Steve Buscemi, Fargo) resuscitates an evil mummy to teach unsuspecting student bodies (Julianne Moore, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Christian Slater, Mr. Robot) a lesson in terror. Then, “Cat From Hell” is a furry black feline who cannot be killed … he may have nine lives, but those who cross his path are not so lucky. Finally, in “Lover’s Vow,” a stone gargoyle comes to life … to commit murder. In this classic cult favorite, fear comes in threes.

What we know about Scream Factory’s Tales from the Darkside: The Movie release so far:

National street date for North America (Region A) is 6/30/2020

This is being presented as a Collector’s Edition release and will come guaranteed with a slipcover in its first three months of release.

The newly commissioned artwork you see pictured comes to us from artist Laz Marquez. This art will be front-facing and the reverse side of the wrap will feature the original theatrical artwork.

New extras are in progress and will be announced on a later date (May timing).

You can Tales from the Darkside: The Movie at shoutfactory.com right now. If you order directly from Shout! Factory, the first 500 orders will include an exclusive limited-edition 18″ x 24″ rolled poster of the exclusive new illustration.

Topics: Tales From The Darkside, Scream Factory, Shout Factory