talcum-powder-not-linked-to-ovarian-cancer,-scientists-find,-as-billion-dollar-lawsuits-set-to-be-overturned 

Talcum powder is not linked to ovarian cancer, the largest ever study has concluded, in a major finding likely to reverse the outcomes of several billion dollar court cases.

US government researchers from the National Institute of Environmental Health Science pooled data from 252,745 women and found no evidence that talc was dangerous when used as a feminie hygiene product.

In recent years the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson has been forced to pay out billions of dollars in compensation to women who claim to have developed ovarian cancer after using Johnson’s Baby Powder.

The company told The Telegraph that it would now appeal all verdicts. So far Johnson & Johnson has won four appeals…