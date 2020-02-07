Takumi Minamino reveals he's settled in at Liverpool thanks to Sadio Mane and Naby Keita

Takumi Minamino has revealed how Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have provided invaluable help during his settling in period at Liverpool.

The Japanese made the switch from RB Salzburg to Anfield at the start of the January transfer window, and has featured infrequently as he gets to grips with life in a new country and a new team.

But that transition has been aided by two men who also once played in the Austrian capital before arriving on Merseyside.

“You know that you are part of the team, but because my English is not good enough yet their help has been really important,” Minamino told the club’s official website.

“They are still helping me on some occasions and during the first days they taught me the team rules, things like what time the meetings started and how the team functions on a daily basis.

“At the moment I speak a lot with the players who can speak German.”

Minamino has made four appearances in all competitions for the Reds thus far, with two of those coming as starts.

The 25-year-old is hoping to play a bigger role going forward as he continues to improve with every training session.

“By playing in the best environment I learn a lot every day and I can improve myself. I am very happy about being here,” he added.

“Even in the training sessions the level of focus and intensity is really high and the players’ motivation is also very high.”

Away from football, the Japan international is enjoying getting to know the city he now calls home, as evidenced by a recent social media post that saw him posing alongside a statue of John Lennon.

“Because Liverpool is The Beatles’ city, in this sense I was really interested in the city and I wondered what it would be like,” he stated.

“When I looked around and saw those things for myself I really enjoyed it.”