takumi-minamino-reveals-advice-from-jurgen-klopp-after-first-liverpool-training-session

Jurgen Klopp sought out Takumi Minamino after his first training session for Liverpool to encourage the January signing to be himself at his new club.

Minamino joined from RB Salzburg on the first day of the January transfer window and could play in the Premier League for the first time on Saturday against Tottenham.

Liverpool have high hopes for the talented Japan international and Minamino revealed what Klopp told him after his first link-up with his new team-mates.

‘Only a few days have passed since I arrived, but I already feel like I have been playing here for several months,’ Minamino told France Football.

‘It is all the love that I have received from the manager, the staff and my team-mates… Liverpool gives you a phenomenal environment in which to focus on football.

‘I remember that Jurgen Klopp came to see me after the first training session and said to me: “Don’t worry about who you are playing with now, play in the same way as you did at Salzburg, play the Minamino way. Enjoy yourself”.’

Klopp is excited to unleash Minamino in the league and explained the forward could play in numerous positions.

‘He played there (against Everton) because we thought that it’s most natural to him in the first place, especially defending wise against the ball,’ he said ahead of the Spurs match.

‘The year before, not this season the year before this season, when my former player was manager at Salzburg I watched a couple of games where they played a diamond a lot and he was the No.10 very often.

‘He can play as a second striker, for Japan he plays as a No.9, he can play the wing.

‘But from a defending point of view the most natural position for him [was central]. I don’t want to give him a playbook, read it, and now you know what you have to do.

‘But it’s not his only position, in a 4-4-2 he can play both wings, second striker, for Japan the only striker, a lot he has to offer.’

