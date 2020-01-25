takumi-minamino-annoyed-with-himself-after-liverpool’s-win-over-wolves

Takumi Minamino admits he was far from happy with his performance during his Premier League debut against Wolves on Thursday.

The Japan international joined the runaway Premier League leaders from Red Bull Salzburg in a £7.2million deal earlier this month and was pressed into emergency action at Molineux following an injury to Sadio Mane.

Jurgen Klopp insisted he was delighted with the 24-year-old’s performance after Liverpool secured a late 2-1 victory thanks for Roberto Firmino’s 84th minute goal.

Minamino, however, was frustrated with his own display and is desperate to repay Klopp’s faith ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.

‘I feel the manager’s trust in me, so I really want to repay him,’ Minamino said. ‘Personally, I’m not satisfied with my own performance [at Wolves], so I want to meet the expectations of the people who support me.

‘I was mentally ready to go and all I was thinking was how to fit into the team smoothly and get into the game.

‘I don’t feel any pressure. I’m not sure how much expectation has been put on me, but I have nothing to lose.

‘I can play on either side, but it was more about how to link up with the full-backs. If we can build a better understanding of each other, I’m sure it will get even better.

‘They scored an equaliser after I came on, so I was desperate to contribute to the winning goal in any way I can.

‘After we scored the second goal, I made sure to keep it simple and defend solidly.’

