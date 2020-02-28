“taking-me-out-on-a-freezing-day”:-yuvraj-singh’s-birthday-wish-for-wife-hazel-keech

Hazel Keech birthday: Yuvraj Singh shared a picture with his wife in front of the Statue of Liberty. © Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Friday and the star couple are in New York for the occasion. The former India cricketer took to Instagram to post a picture with his wife in front of Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor on Friday and wished her, saying: “have a great day my love”. However, the star all-rounder had one small grievance with his wife Hazel Keech. Besides a birthday wish for Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh also took a funny dig at his wife, thanking her for taking him out on a “freezing day”.”Hey hazey it’s your bday ! Thank you for taking me out on a freezing day, only cause it’s your bday. have a great day my love,” wrote Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh, who retired from international cricket in June 2019, is set to star in a web series along with his brother Zoravar Singh and wife, actor Hazel Keech. The web series is backed by Assam-based Dream House Productionz. Zoravar will play the lead in the web series and their mother Shabnam Singh will also be associated with the project, production banner’s Nita Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.Shabnam, who was also present at the press conference, said she was extremely proud and excited to be associated with the web series.”The world will get to see the real Yuvraj Singh and Zoravar Singh. The central character of the web series is focused on my younger son Zoravar and as a mother, I am proud of both my sons and daughter-in-law,” she said.(With PTI inputs)