‘take-the-gamble’:-gal’s-plea-to-the-players

NRL great Paul Gallen has urged the RLPA to gamble on the pay deal, believing ARLC chairman Peter V’landys will get the players back on field come July 1.

The ARL Commission on Monday guaranteed three months’ funding for clubs after the latest emergency meeting to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes the next two months’ pay (April and May) for the players under a proposed 75 per cent pay cut if the rest of the season is wiped out.

The Rugby League Players’ Association, passing on the plan to players later on Monday, will meet the NRL again on Tuesday to finalise the deal.

Gallen believes the RLPA should take April and May’s guaranteed pay bargain because if the season resumes on July 1, then the players will receive their following pay cycles due to live footy being back on television.

“I’ve been on the phones today,” Gallen told WWOS radio.

“I think a little bit different to what they’re saying, I actually think the players will get their full pay in March, April and May. I think that’s what they will go for.

“Reading between the lines, I think the reason they’re going to go for that is because they believe in Peter V’landys. They believe he can bring the game back on July 1.

“So if I he brings the game on July 1 and they start training in June, there’s probably no reason they shouldn’t be getting paid for June if they’re training.

“Because content will start going out, they will train.

“And then they start playing July 1, they virtually miss no pay. That’s what I think they will do going forward.”

“If they don’t and the game does not come back, then they won’t be getting paid. I think they will get the next three months pay and after that, there will be no pay left unless they come back in September. I would take the gamble.”