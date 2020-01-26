“take-her-out!”-trump-tells-giuliani-pals-of-ambassador-in-new-recording

January 26, 2020 | 4: 04am | Updated January 26, 2020 | 4: 04am

A recording released Saturday appears to confirm reports that President Trump met with both Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, donors he has claimed he didn’t know and told them to “take out” then-US Ambassador to Ukrainian Marie Yovanovitch.

The recording, made public Saturday, was from a 2018 dinner Trump had with the two pals of Rudy Giuliani, and was released by Parnas’ attorney, Joseph A. Bondy.

A person believed to be Parnas is heard on the recording calling Yovanovitch a liability for the president.

A voice sounding similar to Trump’s can be heard responding, “Get rid of her!”

“Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it,” he continues.

The recording has been posted by Fox News and other outlets.