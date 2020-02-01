Take Five: Arts & events around the U.S. (January 31)

Check out these events around the country this coming week:

The First Saturday Art Crawl in Nashville. Nashville Downtown Partnership



NASHVILLE, TENN.: First Saturday Art Crawl (February 1)

Mark your calendar for the first Saturday of every month, when art galleries throughout downtown Nashville host receptions and art openings! Over 1,000 people attend this very popular monthly event which presents local and world-renowned artists and artwork, in exhibitions featuring every genre of art.

The Ribbon Cafe was last year’s People’s Choice winner of Saratoga Chowderfest. Ribbon Cafe



SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.: Saratoga Chowderfest (February 1)

Saratoga Chowderfest is a city-wide festival in Saratoga Springs where many local restaurants compete to serve the best chowder. Pick up a ballot form, head to the participating restaurants to sample $1 cups of chowder – then vote!

CHICAGO, ILL.: Chicago Food Walk (February 1)

Taste your way through Chicago’s most famous recipes on this relaxing and fun Chicago walking food tour. In an exciting two-and-a-half hours, you’ll feast on Chicago’s culinary legends, such as deep dish pizza, Italian Beef, a Chicago-style hot dog, and a delectable dessert! A VIP Craft Beer package is available for those 21 and older. At Verlocal, North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The Brundage Mountain Resort’s Ski Patrol snow sculpture was this year’s People’s Choice winner at the McCall Winter Carnival. Facebook



McCALL, IDA.: McCall Winter Carnival (Through February 2)

During Carnival, enjoy snow sculptures, Torchlight and Mardi Gras Parades, live music, and daily events spanning everything from comedy shows and art auctions to snow bike races, the Monster Dog Pull, and much more.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF.: 2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films (through February 4)

This week and next, prior to next Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, theatres nationwide are showing programs of the short subjects – live action, animated and documentary films – that are the biggest question mark on people’s Oscar pool ballots. The Crest Theatre in Sacramento, for one, is showing the films on February 2-4.